Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. Socha. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Assumption 27 Adams Street South View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel A. Socha, beloved husband of Kathleen (Nault) Socha, died surrounded by his loving family at Hartford Hospital on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Born Nov. 26, 1957, in Hartford to Helen (Angelo) and Edward J. Socha, Dan grew up and attended schools in Manchester, graduating from East Catholic High School in 1975. That year he helped the ECHS Eagles earn their first statewide championship in baseball. He and the entire team were honored to be inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He continued to participate and enjoyed playing in Manchester Rec. softball leagues for many years. He attended Northeastern University, Boston, earning a degree in electrical engineering in 1980. That year he began a 35-year career with Northeast Utilities, working in various locations throughout the state. Dan has lived with his family in Bolton for the past 27 years. Here he has enjoyed seeing his children grow up, sharing with them his passions for sports, fishing, boating, gardening, and other outside activities. He has also enjoyed his hobby of dealing with antiques.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Helen (Angelo) of Andover; his children, daughter Caroline M. Socha and son-in-law Sean Trantalis of Manchester, and son Kelsey Connor Socha of Bolton; his brother, John M. Socha and wife, Frances, of East Longmeadow Massachusetts; his sister, Kim M. Bednar and husband, Andrew, of Andover; and his two precious grandchildren, Jacob Daniel and Parker George Trantalis of Manchester. Dan was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Socha.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at 9:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, followed by burial in Bolton Center Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.



For online condolences visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Daniel A. Socha, beloved husband of Kathleen (Nault) Socha, died surrounded by his loving family at Hartford Hospital on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Born Nov. 26, 1957, in Hartford to Helen (Angelo) and Edward J. Socha, Dan grew up and attended schools in Manchester, graduating from East Catholic High School in 1975. That year he helped the ECHS Eagles earn their first statewide championship in baseball. He and the entire team were honored to be inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He continued to participate and enjoyed playing in Manchester Rec. softball leagues for many years. He attended Northeastern University, Boston, earning a degree in electrical engineering in 1980. That year he began a 35-year career with Northeast Utilities, working in various locations throughout the state. Dan has lived with his family in Bolton for the past 27 years. Here he has enjoyed seeing his children grow up, sharing with them his passions for sports, fishing, boating, gardening, and other outside activities. He has also enjoyed his hobby of dealing with antiques.Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Helen (Angelo) of Andover; his children, daughter Caroline M. Socha and son-in-law Sean Trantalis of Manchester, and son Kelsey Connor Socha of Bolton; his brother, John M. Socha and wife, Frances, of East Longmeadow Massachusetts; his sister, Kim M. Bednar and husband, Andrew, of Andover; and his two precious grandchildren, Jacob Daniel and Parker George Trantalis of Manchester. Dan was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Socha.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at 9:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, followed by burial in Bolton Center Cemetery.Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close