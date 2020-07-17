Daniel Avery - son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend - is "on the road again" beginning his heavenly journey on July 15, 2020.He leaves us with cherished memories and inspiration to grab life by the horns and hold on tight.Dan was born on Aug. 6, 1930, to Myron D. and Clara (Cady) Avery in Stafford Springs. His childhood years at the family farm in Stafford Hollow were spent raising Hereford cattle and working the fields with horses, Dolly and Jesse, and a team of oxen, Mike and Woody. The eldest of six children, Dan enjoyed helping out his great-grandparents and grandparents. One particular memory, of many, was helping his grandfather Daniel Avery shoveling and bagging charcoal from boxcars in Scitico to be used in curing tobacco in the sheds.Graduating from Stafford High School in 1948, he enjoyed attending every class reunion with treasured classmates, celebrating their 71st just last December. With a desire to continue an agricultural life, Dan was a herdsman at dairy farms in Bethany and Somers, Wright's Hereford Farm in Willington, and eventually Beef Herdsman at the University of Connecticut livestock facilities. He truly enjoyed the UConn agricultural community - students, staff, and faculty during his 31-year tenure, serving as mentor and friend.Retiring in 1986, he maintained lifelong friendships. Dan was active in the Stafford Grange (Master), UConn Cooperative Extension Service - 28 years as leader of the Tolland County 4-H Blue Ribbon Beef Club - and his own farming enterprises. Many youngsters and "oldsters" benefited from his keen knowledge of raising and exhibiting beef cattle. He served as a livestock judge for many years at fairs in New England and New York.Dan retired from the Eastern States Exposition in 2011. He was honored for his 70 years involved with The Big E as an exhibitor, 4-H Beef Committee member (50 years), and beef superintendent (30 years).Community service was another passion. He was active in local government as chairman of the Democratic Town Committee and served as Willington's first selectman from 1985 to 1989. He was also a member of Gov. William O'Neill's newly formed CT Grown council. Dan belonged to the Willington Hill Fire Department for many years. First serving as president and then becoming chief for 22 years, he retired as honorary chief and life member. He was on the board of directors of the Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service Inc. as a member and treasurer. The fire department membership was another branch of his extended family tree.Not wanting to be idle, Dan enjoyed working for Willington Pest Control as its "Ant and Bee Man" for a number of years post retirement.Dan and his wife, Claire, thoroughly enjoyed a long retirement together. Traveling the East Coast together in a motor home, spending winters on Grassy Key, Florida, and summers in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Saltwater fishing, golfing, sunset parties, and lasting friendships encompassed their days. Traveling with Dan, one could count on listening to him whistle, slap his knee, and sing along with the country western music always on his radio as soon as he hit the road.Dan was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary Claire, as well as his brothers, Melvin and Ernest. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, M. Kathleen and Donald Messier, Nancy and John Pacyna, and Eileen and Thomas Smith; a sister, Doris (Ronald) Murray; brothers, Myron (Masako) and George (Charlotte); and sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Ernest) and Pauline (Melvin).He also leaves his grandchildren, Donna Bragg, Earl Messier, Joseph Pacyna, Frances Champagne, Danielle Smith, and Jefferson Smith, as well as his great-grandchildren, Eric Bragg, Jennifer Norden, Stephen Bragg, Tyler Vargas, Elizabeth Messier, Joseph Messier, Joy Livingston-Pacyna, and Clara Champagne; along with great-great-grandchildren Henry and Gwyneth Bragg and Violet and Ella Norden; and his dear friend, Barbara Smith.Our family is very grateful for the loving care that Dad received these past 10 months from Mandelina, Margaret, Rhoda, Albertina, Mercy, and Ashley. Dad enjoyed wonderful visits with family and friends these past six weeks while on hospice at home - a gift to all of us.His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. outside the former St. Jude Church, 25 Old Farms Road, Willington. Burial will follow in Moose Meadow Cemetery, Willington. Calling hours are on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Social distancing and masks will be required.Donations may be made in Dan's memory to the following: Willington Hill Fire Department, 24 Old Farms Road, Willington, CT 06279, Eastern States Exposition 4-H Beef Program, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089, or to The Federated Church of Willington, 132 River Road, Willington, CT 06279.To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit