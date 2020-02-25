Daniel C. Guachione 77, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020, at St. Francis hospital.
Born in (The Junction) Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Charles "Chach" and Viola "Mim" Guachione, he is survived by his three sons, Daniel, Santino, and Rico; siblings, Roger, Carolyn, and Glenn; and grandchildren, Vanni, Roma, Viola, and Maximo.
Mr. Guachione earned his civil engineering degree at Wentworth University in Boston. He moved to Connecticut with his wife, Debra, and joined the Army National Guard and worked as a radio control operator. He started Glenn Construction Corp., which was successful for over 30 years, and became an influential member of the Manchester community. The success of his company allowed him to donate time and resources in many different projects including the bocce courts at the Manchester Senior Center, the athletic fields at Manchester Community College, and the soccer fields at East Catholic High School. His generosity had no limits throughout the town, and he sponsored and coached many different athletic teams including a once dominant town softball team named after his company. His generosity and dedication earned him the Pat Mistretta "Man of the Year" Award. He was a brilliant chef who made his own wine from scratch and grew his own spices and vegetables. He was an avid Red Sox fan that shared his season tickets with friends and family. He never said no to anyone that asked and continued to give through UNICO and many other organizations in town.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A Mass in his honor will be held directly after at 12:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. There will be a private family burial in his hometown.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Daniel Guachione UNICO Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 803, Manchester, CT 06045.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020