Daniel Cole, 86, of Manchester, beloved husband of Florence Squire Cole, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020, with his family at his side.Daniel was born Sept. 10, 1934, in New York City to the late Michael and Rose "Rosenthal" Cole. Daniel was a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science and the City College of New York, where he earned a Master's of Engineering degree, specializing in mechanical engineering. He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 33 years. Dan was very active in the local Democratic Party. He served on the Manchester Town Committee for many years and as a Democratic State Convention delegate. Dan also served for many years on Manchester's Community Development Advisory Committee. He was a member of B'nai B'rith and helped create Brotherhood in Action. He was a member of Temple Beth Sholom B'nai Israel and a Hadassah Associate. After retirement, Dan enjoyed his winters in Florida.Daniel is survived by his wife, Florence; daughter Dr. Marlene Cole of Washington, D.C.; son Steven Cole and his wife, Robyn, of New York City; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Levi and Parker Cole of New York City.We would like to thank Dan's caregivers, Christy, Miranda, Aisha, Nordia, Madeline, and Jahaira, for their kindness and help during these difficult times.Donations in Dan's memory may be made to Temple Beth Sholom B'nai Israel of Manchester, 400 Middle Turnpike. East, Manchester, CT 06040, or Manchester Hadassah in care of Lisa Plavin, 488 E. Center St., Manchester, CT 06040.A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Beth Sholom Memorial Park, 222 Autumn St., Manchester.