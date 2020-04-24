Daniel E. Domingues Sr., 82, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1937, to Manuel and Theresa (Jones) Domingues of Somersville. He leaves a son, Daniel Domingues Jr. of Hartford; two grandchildren, Draven and Rayann Domingues of Stafford Springs; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a dear friend, Roger Pelletier of Vernon; a stepdaughter, Dawn Duncan; and his former wife, Judy Cooley of Enfield.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion for the care they gave him in his final days.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020