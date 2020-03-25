Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel G. Dimmock. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd., (Rte. 195) Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel G. Dimmock, 82, of Tolland, beloved husband of Judith (Siedlik) Dimmock passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.



He was born May 5, 1937, in Rockville, the son of the late Ernest and Lena (Szabo) Dimmock. Daniel was a jack of all trades among several jobs he retired as a welder/building maintenance from H&B Tool in South Windsor. During the 1970s, he operated his own landscaping business. Daniel would grow his own shrubs and trees and would dig them by hand. Daniel's landscaping talent is throughout many neighboring towns. He loved to tinker either in the cellar or outside in the yard. Daniel also loved to take off in his car and go and visit with people that he knew. He loved to have picnics in the back yard with the family and to cook over his stone fireplace that he had crafted. And always made a big batch of his clam chowder. Daniel was always there to anyone that needed a helping hand. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle that will greatly missed by all.



Besides his loving wife of 60 years Judy, he is survived by his five children, Daniel Dimmock, Jr. and his wife, Regina of Winsted, Denis Dimmock and his wife, Tammy of Willington, David Dimmock and his wife, Yolanda, Deanna Pacheo all of Tolland, and Derek Dimmock and his wife, Sherri of Stafford Springs; his two sisters, Shirley Hills and her husband, Richard of Tolland and Judy Littell and her husband, Ronald of Somers; and his five grandchildren, Christopher, Nichole, David, Kaleen, and Dylan.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd., (Rte. 195) Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



