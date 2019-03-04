Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel G. "Dan" Nadeau. View Sign





He was born March 23, 1942, in Waterville, Maine, to the late Eariel and Fernande Nadeau. He earned an A.S. degree from Wentworth Institute in Boston and was employed with the State of Maine Department of Transportation for over 31 years prior to his retirement in 1995. Dan is a lifetime member and past Exalted Ruler (1988 to 1990) of B.P.O.E. 905 in Waterville.



In addition to his wife Linda, Dan is survived by her children, Bradford Kidney and his wife, Noele, and Kristina (Kidney) DiMartino; his three daughters; Kelly Nadeau, Karen Hotham and her husband, Laurence, and Kimberly Bumford and her husband, Scott, all of Maine; and their mother, Carol; his brothers, Robert Nadeau and his wife, Frances, and Gary Nadeau and his wife, Constance; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandson; several nieces, nephews, and their families.



A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Talcottville, Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterville Elks 905, 76 Industrial St., Waterville, ME 04901.



To leave an online condolence visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



Daniel G. "Dan" Nadeau, 76, of Talcottville, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 26, 2019. Dan is the beloved husband of 21 years to Linda R. Welles.He was born March 23, 1942, in Waterville, Maine, to the late Eariel and Fernande Nadeau. He earned an A.S. degree from Wentworth Institute in Boston and was employed with the State of Maine Department of Transportation for over 31 years prior to his retirement in 1995. Dan is a lifetime member and past Exalted Ruler (1988 to 1990) of B.P.O.E. 905 in Waterville.In addition to his wife Linda, Dan is survived by her children, Bradford Kidney and his wife, Noele, and Kristina (Kidney) DiMartino; his three daughters; Kelly Nadeau, Karen Hotham and her husband, Laurence, and Kimberly Bumford and her husband, Scott, all of Maine; and their mother, Carol; his brothers, Robert Nadeau and his wife, Frances, and Gary Nadeau and his wife, Constance; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandson; several nieces, nephews, and their families.A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, Talcottville, Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Waterville Elks 905, 76 Industrial St., Waterville, ME 04901.To leave an online condolence visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close