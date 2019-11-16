Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Visitation 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Damien of Molokai Parish St. Joseph Church 1747 Poquonock Ave Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness, the family of Daniel Hall Guilmartin announces his passing on Nov. 13, 2019, at age 33. Danny bravely fought advanced melanoma for the past 4 years. He endured brain surgery, countless radiation treatments, immunotherapy, and multiple clinical drug trials, with grace, positivity, and unrelenting courage.



Dan grew up in East Granby and Suffield. As a child, he loved spending time at his grandparents' farm in Simsbury. In his youth he was an enthusiastic dirt bike rider. He enjoyed sports, playing both soccer and hockey through high school. After Dan graduated from East Granby High School in 2004, his passion for nature motivated him to earn an associate's degree from the UMass Amherst Stockbridge School of Agriculture as well as a bachelor of science degree in horticulture from UMass. His avocation for landscape design and installation led to 10 years as a landscape construction project manager and estimator for Four Seasons Landscaping in Windsor. In 2017, Dan and his fiancé, Amy, moved to Denver, Colorado, where they spent their weekends hiking, camping, and skiing. Regrettably, their adventures were cut short by the advancement of his disease, and they returned to Suffield earlier this year to be closer to family during his treatment. Three days prior to his death, Dan and Amy pledged their love and exchanged vows in a ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Dan enjoyed camping, snowboarding, kayaking, and was an avid fly fisherman. He loved the outdoors, and those who walked in the woods with him knew that Dan could identify any plant or tree that was pointed out to him. Dan had a kind heart and a wry sense of humor. He was a loyal friend you could rely on in both good times and bad.



Dan is survived by wife, Amy Contant; his mother, Sally Guilmartin of East Granby; his father, J. Scott Guilmartin and wife, Joan, of Suffield; his brother, Joseph Guilmartin and wife, Nicole of Andover, Massachusetts; his nephew and godson, Joseph Guilmartin IV of Andover; and his stepbrother, Brett Greenfield of Suffield. He also leaves a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins that will miss him dearly.



We wish to acknowledge the caring treatment of Dr. Kluger and Dr. Sporn at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, Dr. Trevarthen, Dr. Rubin, and staff at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, and the assistance and care of doctors and staff from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital.



His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Damien of Molokai Parish St. Joseph Church, 1747 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, followed by burial in St. Bernard Cemetery, Tariffville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Descents, 3001 Brighton Blvd. Suite 623, Denver, CO 80216 Memo: In Memory of Daniel Guilmartin.



