Daniel J. "DJ" DeGray Jr., of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey unexpectedly at the age of 28 at home Saturday, July 13, 2019.



He was born in Springfield, July 22, 1990, and resided in Enfield his entire life. DJ worked at Gengras Jeep Chrysler and Dodge as a parts specialist. He was a great husband to Christie and great father to Charlie. DJ had the patience of a saint! He loved his animals and especially his newborn kitten he named "Cubby," as that was his nickname as a child. He had a passion for cooking and was happy when he made something and watched as his prepared meal was eaten. DJ had this giddy laugh that made everyone laugh, it was contagious! He also loved his fireworks!



DJ loved his sports and looked forward to the football, hockey, and March Madness seasons and listening to ESPN sports radio. He always said his NCAA bracket pool was the winner that year. He was a huge fan of the New York Jets, Detroit Redwings, and New York Yankees. He was an avid hockey player, having played four years of high school hockey and always protected his smaller teammates whenever the opposing team went after them. He also enjoyed playing softball with his high school and childhood friends. DJ also volunteered a couple of years for the Enfield Starr's Special Olympics softball team.



DJ is survived by his wife, Christie (Longe); and stepson, Charlie, who he adored; he also leaves his dad, Daniel DeGray Sr. and his wife, Dina St. George; his mom, Kimberly (Hanna) DeGray and her companion, Andrew Bak; his siblings, Connor, Jamie, and Hadley; his three nephews, Jonathon, Jace, and Jionni; his paternal grandparents, Daniel and Frances DeGray; his maternal grandfather, Lawrence Hanna Sr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Judy Hanna.



Relatives and friends may gather with his family Friday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service with Fr. Wayne Biernat officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



