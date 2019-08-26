Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Flushing, New York, June 3, 1960, he was the son of the late Paul and Jacqueline (Belmont) Nacin and grew up in Valley Stream on Long Island before moving to East Windsor and Enfield. Dan worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a letter carrier for 25 years. He was a proud member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and served the postal union as the Secretary-Treasurer of NALC Merged Branch 86 and the Vice President of the Connecticut State Association of Letter Carriers.



When his sons were younger, he coached East Windsor baseball and Enfield hockey. Dan was an animated sports fan and loved cheering for the Yankees, Islanders, and Giants. He had a vast and varied love of both food and music. He shared his love of seafood with his family and went to hundreds if not thousands of concerts. Dan had a gentle heart, a love for his family that was unmatched, and a service to his community that will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Besides his beloved wife Tina, he leaves two cherished sons, Andy and Alex Nacin and their mother, Donna Messina; his sister, Cathy Paolillo and her husband, Tony, and their children, Alyssa and Anthony; large extended Nacin, Quarequio, and Messina families; and too many friends and co-workers to mention.



His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A celebration of Dan's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local hospice or the Postal Employees Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7630, Woodbridge, VA 22195. Dan was a longtime blood donor and gave every chance he got. In his memory, please donate a pint of blood and help save a life.



For online condolences, please visit



