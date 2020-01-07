Daniel Jakob "DJ" Zumpe, a.k.a. Lieber Scholley, 43, of Manchester, passed away suddenly on Jan. 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



He was born on July 14, 1976, in Winsted. Daniel was born the 10th of 11 children to Ben and Marianne Zumpe. He moved with his family to Rifton, New York, followed by a move to England, then to Germany before returning to the United States where he settled in Manchester.



Daniel, known by most as DJ, will be remembered for his exuberant love of life. He had the unique ability to treat everyone as if they were a long lost friend. Daniel was an avid New England Patriots fan and also loved the New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics. He taught us all to love hard and live gently and his passing reminds us to never take another day for granted.



He is survived by his mother and nine siblings: Eva Horman, Eberhard Zumpe, Christoph Zumpe, Beate Zimmerman, Brigitte Thomas, Dieter Zumpe, Jane Mow, Ester Barth, and Jay Zumpe; and several grandchildren. Besides his father, Ben Zumpe, he was predeceased by his younger sister, Susanna Zumpe-Braun.



Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



