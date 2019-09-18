Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Joel Chagnot, 73, of Indian Land, South Carolina, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.



Dan was born in Hartford, on Nov. 19, 1945. He graduated from Manchester High School and continued on to study electrical engineering at the University of Hartford. Dan was married to Suzanne Hein on April 15,1995; they were married 24 ½ years. Dan worked as a project manager for Northeast Utilities for 28 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading, and spending time with loved ones and friends.



Dan is survived by his wife; his sons, Matthew (Nichole Burke) of Derry, New Hampshire, and Steven of Bridgeport, his step-daughter, Aimee Heidenreiter of Indian Land; step-son Matthew Heidenreiter (Lorna Wade); his grandchildren, Payton, Chase, Nick, and Will of Keller, Texas; and other close family and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Rene Chagnot; his mother, Leanard Felmer; his sister, Judith Simpson; and his half-brother, Rene Chagnot.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call prior to the mass starting at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Charlotte, 4530 Park Road, Suite 240, Charlotte, NC 28209.



The family of Daniel Chagnot wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Wake Forest Baptist Health Center and Carolinas Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.



