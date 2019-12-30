Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel T. Tommasi. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel T. Tommasi, 66, of Wethersfield, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on Dec. 20, 1953, in Hartford, the loving son to the late Joseph Tommasi and Lillian Kroll. Daniel enjoyed a long career as a truck driver. He belonged to the Windsor Locks Lions Club, and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Daniel was an avid fan of NASCAR, and the Dallas Cowboys, and found great joy in visiting with friends. The light of his life was his grandchildren and cherishing the times he spent with them.



Daniel is survived by a daughter, Amanda Tommasi and her fiancé, Kris Caliskan, of Glastonbury, and their children, Jaxon and Lyla Caliskan; a brother, Michael Tommasi of New Britain; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Albert Tommasi.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



Donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



