Daniel Wesley "Dan" Judkins
1941 - 2020
Daniel Wesley "Dan" Judkins

Jan. 19, 1941 ~ July 20, 2020

Daniel W. Judkins, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He married Gloria Rebecca "Becky" Smith on Jan. 16, 1965, in Hartford.

Surviving are three children, son Daniel P. Judkins, son Wesley G. Judkins, and daughter Elizabeth C. Wells. He has three brothers, David Judkins (dec.), Ralph M. Judkins, and Richard G. Judkins. He has 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 27, 2020.

To view services or for online condolences visit

www.lindquistmortuary.com

under Daniel's obituary.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
