Daniel Wesley "Dan" Judkins
Jan. 19, 1941 ~ July 20, 2020
Daniel W. Judkins, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He married Gloria Rebecca "Becky" Smith on Jan. 16, 1965, in Hartford.
Surviving are three children, son Daniel P. Judkins, son Wesley G. Judkins, and daughter Elizabeth C. Wells. He has three brothers, David Judkins (dec.), Ralph M. Judkins, and Richard G. Judkins. He has 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 27, 2020.
To view services or for online condolences visitwww.lindquistmortuary.com
under Daniel's obituary.