Danny S. Svirk, 66, died on Dec. 6 at the Masonic Home and Hospital in Wallingford after a long illness.



He lived most of his life in his hometown of Ellington, then Manchester, and most recently at a convalescent home in Meriden. He is predeceased by his parents, Jennie (Maciejko) and Ferdinand Svirk, and is survived by his sisters, Nancy and Steve Antoniou of Wallingford, and Beverly and Mark Durfee of Enfield; plus a niece and nephews, and great-niece and great-nephews.



Danny was a graduate of Ellington High School and attended MCC. He worked for over 20 years at The Hartford Insurance Group as a programmer and joined a theater group while there. He loved the theater and had parts in many productions at The Hartford and also with a private theater group. He obtained a private pilot's license in 1984 from Ellington Airport and enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City with his pilot friends. His favorite hobby was building computers and writing special programs for personal enjoyment, making music or short clips.



He worked part time as a projectionist in various theaters and was an avid movie buff with an extensive private collection with his favorite of all-time being the Star Trek series. As an amateur photographer, his family movies will be cherished for years to come.



His favorite subject was astronomy and he loved to study the sky on dark nights with his telescopes. Sadly, he retired in 2017 for health reasons and will be so missed by all who knew him.



A memorial will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Brooklawn Funeral Home at 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.







