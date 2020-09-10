Danuta V. Kosiorek, 69, of Enfield, beloved wife of Norbert Kosiorek for 49 years, passed away unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.Born and raised in Poland, Danuta immigrated with her family to the U.S. and resided in Enfield. She recently retired from Sun Life Financial after a 30-year career in the insurance industry. Danuta was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Church of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish. She loved to travel, especially with Norbert or her sister Teresa. An adventurer at heart, she zip lined through the jungles of Costa Rica in her 60s, explored the Islands of The Azores and most of Europe, and her favorite destination, South Africa. She was also a fitness fanatic and a longtime member of Healthtrax in Enfield. Nothing beat a weekend at the beach with her two grandsons, though. She loved life and brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.In addition to her husband Norbert, Danuta is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Michael) Kalb of Tolland, Eva (Ryan) Murphy of Boston; two grandsons, Nicholas Kalb and David Murphy; a sister, Teresa Lopatka of Poland; a brother, Jacek Soltys of Toronto, Canada; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Andrzej Soltys.A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Adalbert Church (Please meet at church), 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. There are no calling hours.To leave online condolences, please visit