1/1
Danuta V. Kosiorek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danuta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danuta V. Kosiorek, 69, of Enfield, beloved wife of Norbert Kosiorek for 49 years, passed away unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born and raised in Poland, Danuta immigrated with her family to the U.S. and resided in Enfield. She recently retired from Sun Life Financial after a 30-year career in the insurance industry. Danuta was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Church of St. Raymond of Penafort Parish. She loved to travel, especially with Norbert or her sister Teresa. An adventurer at heart, she zip lined through the jungles of Costa Rica in her 60s, explored the Islands of The Azores and most of Europe, and her favorite destination, South Africa. She was also a fitness fanatic and a longtime member of Healthtrax in Enfield. Nothing beat a weekend at the beach with her two grandsons, though. She loved life and brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.

In addition to her husband Norbert, Danuta is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Michael) Kalb of Tolland, Eva (Ryan) Murphy of Boston; two grandsons, Nicholas Kalb and David Murphy; a sister, Teresa Lopatka of Poland; a brother, Jacek Soltys of Toronto, Canada; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Andrzej Soltys.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Adalbert Church (Please meet at church), 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved