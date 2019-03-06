Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne Mae (Gould) Gagnon. View Sign

Daphne Mae (Gould) Gagnon, 86, beloved wife of 47 years to the late Pierre "Peter" Gagnon (2000), passed away very peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home under the care of her loving family.



Born in Freeport, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Albert Gould and Margaret (Murray) Gould Pratt. She lived in Ellington for many years before moving to South Windsor three years ago.



She is survived by her four daughters, Gail and Dennis Finger of Forney, Texas, Sandra and Jack Poirier, Darlene and Michael Dewey, and Karen Fitzin, all of Vernon; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. From a family of 10 children, she is survived by three sisters, Clara Muller of Florida, Ulla Stowell of Maine, Velma Gagne of New Hampshire; and a brother, Robert Gould of Oklahoma. She was predeceased by her brother, Albert; and four sisters, Eleanor, Evelyn, Adelaide, and Irma.



Daphne was a great example of a virtuous woman. She inspired and touched many others through the life she lived. We were truly blessed with the best.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, March 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St. (Route 140), Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I–91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or to the , P. O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.



