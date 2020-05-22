Darlene M. Villani, 70, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.Born in Lac Megantic, Canada, on Feb. 3, 1950. She was a graduate of Brownville Junction High School in Brownville Junction, Maine, Class of 1968. She married Charles Villani on June 14, 1969, in Milo, Maine. Darlene retired from the Bickford Health Care Center in Windsor Locks where she enjoyed providing compassionate care for the residents as a nurse's aide for over 40 years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and was an avid knitter of blankets and sweaters. Her love for her family was unconditional. She cherished every single moment with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her and she meant the world to her family. We will never forget the times she would tell us "Love you to the moon and back."In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Mathew Villani of Enfield and his wife, Andrea, and their children, Lucas and Nathan; Kevin Villani of East Hampton, and his wife, Violeta, and their children, Cassandra and Branden; Megan Blais of Enfield and her husband, Chris, and their children, Jordan and Morgan; her niece, Kylie Coover and her two children, Aaliyah and Madison; she was predeceased by her sister, Doreen Rendzia.In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcome to the Marion Walsh Riley Scholarship Fund, 11 Deerfield Circle, Enfield, CT 06082.A gathering will be held at a later date to honor her.To leave online condolences, please visit