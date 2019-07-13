Darrell C. Owens

The beloved Darrell C. Owens, 60, of Rockville, passed away suddenly due to a short battle with ALS disease on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.

He was born April 29, 1959, in Lynch, Kentucky, to the late William Owens Jr. and Bessie Mae Noble. Darrell was one of ten children. He was predeceased by his younger brother, William Owens III. He worked as a night stocker for the Big Y Company. He enjoyed watching baseball, football, basketball and old cowboy movies.

He is survived by his brothers, Earl, Malcolm, Rubard, and Thomas Owens; his sisters, Marilyn McFarland, Willa Stephens, Wanda Hill, and Lorna Owens. He was loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Friends and extended family members may join the family on Wednesday, July 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St, Rockville. Burial will be held privately.

Published in Journal Inquirer from July 13 to July 17, 2019
