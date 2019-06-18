Daryl Dumala, 62, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, loving fiancé of Cindy Graham, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019.
Daryl was the son of Christine and late Wallace Dumala. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Dumala; and his sister, Diane Dumala. In addition to his fiancée of 25 years, he is survived by his four children, Philip Dumala and his wife, Kim, of Maine, Carey Messenger and her fiancée, Tricia Smith, of Wallingford, Cristy Williams and her husband, Sammie Williams, of Somers; and Jeffrey Messenger and his wife, Jennifer Messenger, of Somers. Daryl was loved dearly by his niece, Angelisa Sarnowski and her husband, Alex, and his great-niece, Alice. He leaves behind seven grandchildren that meant the world to him, Evan, Kyle, Jaycen, Ava, Jessica, Madison, and Nicholas.
Daryl's fondest moments were with his loved ones and sailing with his friends. You could always count on him to make you laugh or help you with anything. Daryl had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 18 to June 22, 2019