Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Dumala. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Daryl Dumala, 62, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, loving fiancé of Cindy Graham, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019.



Daryl was the son of Christine and late Wallace Dumala. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Dumala; and his sister, Diane Dumala. In addition to his fiancée of 25 years, he is survived by his four children, Philip Dumala and his wife, Kim, of Maine, Carey Messenger and her fiancée, Tricia Smith, of Wallingford, Cristy Williams and her husband, Sammie Williams, of Somers; and Jeffrey Messenger and his wife, Jennifer Messenger, of Somers. Daryl was loved dearly by his niece, Angelisa Sarnowski and her husband, Alex, and his great-niece, Alice. He leaves behind seven grandchildren that meant the world to him, Evan, Kyle, Jaycen, Ava, Jessica, Madison, and Nicholas.



Daryl's fondest moments were with his loved ones and sailing with his friends. You could always count on him to make you laugh or help you with anything. Daryl had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



For online expressions of sympathy please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Daryl Dumala, 62, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, loving fiancé of Cindy Graham, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019.Daryl was the son of Christine and late Wallace Dumala. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Dumala; and his sister, Diane Dumala. In addition to his fiancée of 25 years, he is survived by his four children, Philip Dumala and his wife, Kim, of Maine, Carey Messenger and her fiancée, Tricia Smith, of Wallingford, Cristy Williams and her husband, Sammie Williams, of Somers; and Jeffrey Messenger and his wife, Jennifer Messenger, of Somers. Daryl was loved dearly by his niece, Angelisa Sarnowski and her husband, Alex, and his great-niece, Alice. He leaves behind seven grandchildren that meant the world to him, Evan, Kyle, Jaycen, Ava, Jessica, Madison, and Nicholas.Daryl's fondest moments were with his loved ones and sailing with his friends. You could always count on him to make you laugh or help you with anything. Daryl had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.Funeral services and burial will be held privately.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.For online expressions of sympathy please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close