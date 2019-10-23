Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Service 12:30 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daryl F. Ross, age 68, of Manchester, dear partner, father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly at St. Francis Hospital on Oct. 17, 2019.



Daryl was born to John F. III and Wilma (Hawes) Ross. He received a B.S. in psychology from the University of Hartford. His J.D. was from UConn Law School. He practiced law in Meriden and Manchester for over 30 years. In 1972, Daryl married Barbara Ross. Her sudden death in 1989 formed Daryl's unique nurturing and enduring bond with his beloved children. Daryl enjoyed trips to Brimfield, Cape Cod, and Disney World. He and Nana Fran amused and tended to the grandkids regularly. He had strong personal convictions and vigor to assist others in need.



Daryl was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, wife, and nephew, D. Christiansen. He is survived by his life partner, M. Frances Reese; children Melissa (Matthew) Silberberg and Matthew (Kelly) Ross; and adored grandchildren Sarah, Briana, Ryan, Emily, and Emma. He leaves sisters Rochelle (niece Amy) and Melanie (Terry); sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, their spouses, and cousins. Daryl leaves "family" in friends of many years. The family thanks staff of St. Francis Cardiac ICU for their dedicated effort and compassionate care for Daryl.



Donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Public Library, Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or MRC (Manchester Running Co.) Track & Field Series, 10 Lori Road, Bolton, CT 06043.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A service of remembrance will begin at 12:30 p.m. The family hopes that you will come and share a memory of Daryl.



