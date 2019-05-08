Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Send Flowers Obituary

On April 5, 2019, Dave W. Amberg's heart failed and he left us to join his son for the ultimate 19th hole.



Although born in Waukegan, Illinois, to Irene and Ralph Amberg, he grew up in Monticello, Indiana, where he was introduced to his lifelong passion for golf, cars, and Notre Dame football. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame in June 1962, he embarked on a lifelong adventure with his bride and soulmate, Antoinette "Chickie" LoPrete that spanned almost 57 years. How does one determine the full measure of a person? By the number of people he touched.



The adventure began serving in the U.S. Army for five years where he trained and prepared his company for involvement in the Vietnam War. During his 37 years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp., Dave made many lifelong friends in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, who respected him for his fairness, honesty, and trustworthiness. He was a man of his word and always the gentleman. Upon retirement, Dave turned to serve in his community, his church, and sports.



A former president of the Rotary Club of East Hartford, Dave loved the playful camaraderie of his buds, most especially Bob Wood. Because of Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self," Dave enjoyed building homes for 20 years in the Hartford area for Habitat for Humanity. His deep faith was also expressed in his faith community of St. Christopher, East Hartford where he shared his talents working with HomeFront, was a lector, served on the Parish Council, and sang in the choir. For his many involvements, Dave was awarded the St. Joseph Medal from the Archdiocese of Hartford. Dave spent many hours on the golf course and tennis court competing and laughing with friends.



To his wife Chickie and his children, Dave was their anchor: daughters, Mercedes McCarthy and husband, Richard, of Glastonbury, Portia Jean Durbin and husband, Christopher, of Newton, Massachusetts, Lancia Blatchley and husband, Patrick, of Hamden; and his son, David Amberg II who predeceased him March 3, 2019. To his nine grandchildren "Poppy" was Trouble: Sienna, Cole, Lily, and Liam Durbin, Austin, Ian, and Colin McCarthy, Malachi and Magdalena Blatchley. He leaves his brother, Christopher Amberg and wife, Susan, of Woodstock, Maryland; and was predeceased by his brother, Brian G. Amberg of Sarasota, Florida, in 2015.



Friends may call at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, Saturday, May 11, from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. in the church hall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Veterans Memorial Field - Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Hartford Region, P.O Box 1933, Hartford, CT 06144.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, has been entrusted with the care of funeral arrangements.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



www.desopoeh.com







