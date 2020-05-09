David Alan Limberger, 65, of Storrs-Mansfield, formerly of Ellington, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Manchester, one of nine children of the late Walter and Irma (Hare) Limberger. David was raised in Ellington, attended local schools and was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1974. Prior to his retirement in 2014, David was employed as an assistant cook at the University of Connecticut for over 34 years. David was a kind and thoughtful man, with a gentle soul and a big heart. He will be fondly remembered for never forgetting to acknowledge birthdays, anniversaries, and other life events, with a phone call and a card. His greatest joy was his family, and kept in touch with all, especially his Canadian relatives. David was a generous supporter of several charities that involved children in need, and sponsored many children over the years.He is survived by his eight siblings, Wayne and Carol Limberger, Janet and Dwight Phelps, Brian and Nancy Limberger, Donald and Heesun Limberger, Luann and Neil MacIntosh, Dean and Vickie Limberger, Lois Limberger and Tom Crawford, and Beth and Mark Law; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and their families; and his father's spouse, Charlotte Limberger.The family will plan burial and memorial services at a date and time to be announced.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Senior Center, 303 Maple Road, Storrs-Mansfield, CT 06268.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence ,please visit