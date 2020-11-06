1/1
David B. McIntire Jr.
David B. McIntire Jr., 51, of Enfield, beloved father of Marissa McIntire, and father figure to Erika Daly, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Born in Hartford, David lived in the Enfield community most of his life. He was a baker, most recently at the Whole Donut in Enfield and had previously worked at Parkway Pavilion. A very outgoing and giving person, David enjoyed others' company, especially time spent with his daughter Marissa. David was a hard worker. He loved fishing, being an amazing father, getting new tattoos, and riding his mopeds.

Besides his daughter Marissa, he leaves his father, David B. McIntire, of Florida; his devoted friend, Kim Daly of Enfield; and several cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara (Uricchio) McIntire.

Services will be held a later date at the family's convenience.

Donations may be made to the American Bald Eagle Foundation at

baldeagles.org

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.Leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
