David C. Hollister, 91, of South Glastonbury, beloved husband of Elisabeth (Connolly) Hollister, peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Born Feb. 15, 1929, in South Glastonbury, son of the late Walter S. and Vera (Culver) Hollister, he was a lifelong resident. Prior to his retirement in 1983, he was postmaster of the South Glastonbury Post Office for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed many years singing bass as a member of the Silk City Barbershop Chorus in Manchester, playing snare drum in the Nayaug Ancients, and most recently the Essex Sailing Masters. He loved sitting in the backyard and listening to the Red Sox baseball games on the radio, and his favorite pastime was figuring out newfangled ways to keep the squirrels away from the birdfeeders, be it a bamboo pole or a birdfeeder that tipped off a motor that would send the squirrel catapulting into the neighbor's yard next door!Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Candace H. Buswell of Vernon and Davian Willcox Lewis of Norwich; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Calvin Hollister, and a sister, Frances M. Milardo.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Face masks and social distancing are required).In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Essex Sailing Masters of 1812 and Protectors of Animals, East Hartford.For online condolences, please visit