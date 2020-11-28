David C. King, 80, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Gail J. King, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.A 50-plus year resident of South Windsor, Dave was born and raised in Fitchburg, Massachusetts and was the son of the late William and Barbara (Carlson) King. Dave was a 1958 graduate of Fitchburg High School, where he was a standout athlete in basketball, baseball and football. In recognition of his high-school athletic accomplishments, Dave was inducted in 2007 into the Fitchburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He continued his athletic career at the University of Connecticut where he was a member of the men's basketball team for the 1959-60 and 1960-61 seasons. In 1962, he graduated UConn with a bachelor's degree in business, and started his 30-plus year working career at the Travelers Insurance Company, where he held various executive level positions. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. He and wife enjoyed their time in Wells Beach, Maine, having vacationed there many times with the family. In retirement, Dave enjoyed his time on the golf course and was a long time member of Tallwood Country Club in Hebron. He was a passionate sports fan, and enjoyed following UConn athletic teams as well as the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.Dave is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Susan King of Somers and Brian and Amber King of South Windsor; his five special grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan, Andrew, Sean and Holly; his brother Doug King and his wife, Dori; his sister Diane Cunningham and her husband, Wayne; and several nieces, nephews and their families.Funeral services and burial in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor will be private. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Foodshare.Samsel & Carmon Funeral home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit