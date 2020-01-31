Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Orcutt. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

David C. Orcutt, 81, of Manchester, beloved husband of 61 years to Sandra (Carson) Orcutt, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.



Born in Coventry to the late Franklin and Ida (McCarville) Orcutt, he attended Coventry schools and later pursued his passion for heavy equipment operating. David was an extremely hard-working man. He worked for years at Shapiros and other construction companies in the area, later becoming a business owner of Advanced Pipe Pushing. Along with his love for work he was an avid rascal and NASCAR supporter that started at a young age and only grew stronger as the years went by. He will be remembered for his huge heart for both his family and every stray cat that showed up at his door, as well as his kindness to everyone he met. He was loved by all and had a smile and sense of humor that could make anyone laugh.



In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his oldest son, David Orcutt Jr.; his brother, William Orcutt and wife, Lila Orcutt; and his other brother, John Orcutt. David is survived by his wife, daughter Donna Phillips and son-in-law, Steven Phillips, of Broad Brook; son Brian Orcutt of Manchester; brother Edward Orcutt of New Hampshire; granddaughter Ashley Phillips and fiancé, Kevin O'Kane, of Tolland; grandson Michael Phillips of Broad Brook; great-granddaughter Mia Phillips; and sisters-in-law Beverly Carson, Rita Patten, Charlyne Carson-Hyde, and Mary Orcutt. Along with his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends, he also leaves behind his amazing group of coffee shop guys from King Donut on Green Road in Manchester, that have become his extended family over the years.



Calling hours will be held Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with service to follow at funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



