David "Charlie" Charles D'Amato, 62, of East Hartford, passed away July 10, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his family, friends, and faith during his final days.



Born April 26, 1957, in Hartford to the late Richard J. and Gladys E. D'Amato. Ever a kid at heart, Charlie was fortunate to pursue numerous lifelong hobbies and passions with zest and flair. Countless days spent deep sea fishing in the Atlantic, where his love for the water lead to a position of assistant harbormaster of Newburyport, Massachusetts. An avid motorcyclist and ATV racer, beginning in his youth, he pursued numerous other outdoor activities: horseback riding, scuba diving (he loved the Caribbean), kayaking, and mountain biking. Many an afternoon were also spent hiking, especially with his beloved dog Zoe. Charlie could get lost for days on landscaping projects or tinkering with any and every electronic gadget he could get his hands on. Most recently, he looked towards the skies, piloting RC airplanes, drones, and helicopters. As much as a thrill-seeker Charlie could be, he always valued his family, peace, and tranquility.



Those who knew and loved Charlie will miss his humor, compassion, storytelling, and his adventurous spirit.



Besides his parents, Charlie is predeceased by his brother, Richard D'Amato Jr.



Charlie will be missed by his son, Christopher May and his wife, Karri, and their daughter, "Clara Belle;" and his son, Cody D'Amato. He also leaves behind his siblings, Patty D'Amato, Michael D'Amato and his wife, Carmen, Peter D'Amato, Donna Cacio and her husband, Thomas, and Bebe D'Amato. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend, Karen May, the best friend he ever had who never left his side.



Special thanks to the group at CR, especially Dave, Dom, Dan, and Steve, whose friendship meant so much to him.



Per his wishes, a ceremony will be held as the summer, his favorite season, draws to a close.



