David Charles Dickinson, 76, of Willington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born on March 3, 1944, in Syracuse, New York to the late Frank Dickinson and Hilda (Heller) Goodwin. Dave is predeceased by his brother Frank Jr. and his companion of 20 years, Kristin Rybicki. David served in the United States Airforce in 1964 and earned his degree at the Culinary Institute of America. He spent the majority of his life as the owner, operator and chef of The Skillet Restaurant in Syracuse and The Bon Hof Restaurant in Central Square, New York. He was also proud to be head chef and part of the Lehigh Black Diamond 353 Private Railway Car. Dave enjoyed cooking, singing, painting, and was an avid collector.
He is survived by his son, Troy (Melissa) Dickinson, and granddaughters, Rachel, Erica and Justine. David also leaves behind his daughter, Tabitha (Tom) Vallat, and granddaughter Mya.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland. Please abide by CDC and State recommendations, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans or a charity of your choice
.
For online condolences please visitwww.pietrasfuneralhome.com