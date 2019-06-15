David D. Cosman, 78, of Vernon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was born May 4, 1941, in Houlton, Maine, to the late Murray and Elsie (Smith) Cosman. David, "The Country Painter,' was an avid artist, growing up in Maine, his paintings depict the country winters of the northern part of the state during the 1940s and 1950s. After moving to Connecticut in 1961, David sold his work at shows and gift shops, purchased by art collectors over the years. He was employed by Combustion Engineering in Windsor for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth and his wife, Maxine, Gerald and his wife, Shirley, Max and his wife, Lauren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul, in 1998.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. for a service at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St, Rockville, CT 06066. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.
For online condolences, please visit
pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 15 to June 19, 2019