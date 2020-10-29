David E. Purtle, 59, of Broad Brook, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.David was born in Manchester on Sept. 24, 1961. He was a 1981 graduate of Tolland High School and lived in East Windsor for the last 11 years. He was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Windsor Locks and Enfield and he also enjoyed going on Caribbean cruises.He leaves the love of his life, to whom he has been married for 11 years, Therese (Benoit) Purtle; his parents, James U. and Marie (Melendy) Purtle of Tolland; three brothers, James Purtle of Tolland, Gary Purtle of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Beryl Purtle of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.All services will be private with a celebration of David's life to be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the New Life Assembly of God Church, 11 Alma Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave an online condolence message visit