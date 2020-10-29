1/
David E. Purtle
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Purtle, 59, of Broad Brook, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

David was born in Manchester on Sept. 24, 1961. He was a 1981 graduate of Tolland High School and lived in East Windsor for the last 11 years. He was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Windsor Locks and Enfield and he also enjoyed going on Caribbean cruises.

He leaves the love of his life, to whom he has been married for 11 years, Therese (Benoit) Purtle; his parents, James U. and Marie (Melendy) Purtle of Tolland; three brothers, James Purtle of Tolland, Gary Purtle of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Beryl Purtle of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

All services will be private with a celebration of David's life to be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the New Life Assembly of God Church, 11 Alma Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.

To leave an online condolence message visit

www.brownefuneralchapels.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved