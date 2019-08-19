David E. Whitehead, 91, of Bolton, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Jaschinsky) Whitehead, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Earl and Grace (Girardet) Whitehead. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended University of Washington graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then went on to study medicine at Northwestern University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Anesthesia at Hartford Hospital. During his residency, David married Dorothy and had three children. His career at Hartford Hospital was remarkable for 35 years of service, which included participating in establishing cardiopulmonary bypass, neuroanesthesia, and liver transplantation services. He was one of the founding members of Hartford Anesthesia Associates and participated in the residency training program for many years.
In addition to a fulfilling career, David practiced karate for many years in the Hartford Karate Club, obtaining Black Belt status. He was an avid reader and studied religion and philosophy at his leisure. Some of his best times were spent hiking his land in Vermont and kayaking with his son William and grandson.
He is survived by his children, Deborah A. Whitehead and her husband, Lawrence Hennessy, of Middlefield, David E. Whitehead of Jupiter, Florida, and William C. Whitehead and his wife, Linda, of Bolton; and his grandchildren, Michael R. Callahan, Andrew Callahan, Lawrence J. Hennessy, William D. Whitehead, and Cailin Whitehead.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019