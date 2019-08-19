Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Whitehead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David E. Whitehead, 91, of Bolton, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Jaschinsky) Whitehead, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.



He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Earl and Grace (Girardet) Whitehead. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended University of Washington graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then went on to study medicine at Northwestern University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Anesthesia at Hartford Hospital. During his residency, David married Dorothy and had three children. His career at Hartford Hospital was remarkable for 35 years of service, which included participating in establishing cardiopulmonary bypass, neuroanesthesia, and liver transplantation services. He was one of the founding members of Hartford Anesthesia Associates and participated in the residency training program for many years.



In addition to a fulfilling career, David practiced karate for many years in the Hartford Karate Club, obtaining Black Belt status. He was an avid reader and studied religion and philosophy at his leisure. Some of his best times were spent hiking his land in Vermont and kayaking with his son William and grandson.



He is survived by his children, Deborah A. Whitehead and her husband, Lawrence Hennessy, of Middlefield, David E. Whitehead of Jupiter, Florida, and William C. Whitehead and his wife, Linda, of Bolton; and his grandchildren, Michael R. Callahan, Andrew Callahan, Lawrence J. Hennessy, William D. Whitehead, and Cailin Whitehead.



All services will be private at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







David E. Whitehead, 91, of Bolton, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Jaschinsky) Whitehead, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Earl and Grace (Girardet) Whitehead. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended University of Washington graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then went on to study medicine at Northwestern University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Anesthesia at Hartford Hospital. During his residency, David married Dorothy and had three children. His career at Hartford Hospital was remarkable for 35 years of service, which included participating in establishing cardiopulmonary bypass, neuroanesthesia, and liver transplantation services. He was one of the founding members of Hartford Anesthesia Associates and participated in the residency training program for many years.In addition to a fulfilling career, David practiced karate for many years in the Hartford Karate Club, obtaining Black Belt status. He was an avid reader and studied religion and philosophy at his leisure. Some of his best times were spent hiking his land in Vermont and kayaking with his son William and grandson.He is survived by his children, Deborah A. Whitehead and her husband, Lawrence Hennessy, of Middlefield, David E. Whitehead of Jupiter, Florida, and William C. Whitehead and his wife, Linda, of Bolton; and his grandchildren, Michael R. Callahan, Andrew Callahan, Lawrence J. Hennessy, William D. Whitehead, and Cailin Whitehead.All services will be private at the convenience of the family.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close