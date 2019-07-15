Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David F. Colson, 79, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Evelyn (Jasmanicki) Colson, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion, Enfield with his loving family by his side.



Born Nov. 20, 1939, in Springfield, he was one of ten children of the late William and Hazel (Egan) Colson and had lived in West Suffield all his life. David served with the Army National Guard for six years. Before his retirement, had worked as a machinist 50 years with United Gear. He enjoyed camping, riding his tractor, cutting wood, snowmobiling, and collecting all sorts of trinkets, but most of all, spending time with his five grandchildren.



Beside Evelyn, his wife of 57 years, he is survived by a son, Wayne Colson and his wife, Dennise of Southwick, Massachusetts; a daughter, Jennifer Rusczyk and her husband, James, of West Suffield; five grandchildren, Billy and Brett Colson, Gabrielle, McKenzie and Jami Rusczyk; and his Shih Tzu, Pasha. He was predeceased by his nine siblings.



His family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jaykumar Thumar and his team at Enfield Radiology and the staff at Parkway Pavilion, especially therapists Cathy and Lauren and the staff at Bronson Rehab Unit at Baystate Noble Hospital. His family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Family asks that those who attend the services dress in casual attire. Burial will be in West Suffield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Suffield Congregational Church, 1408 Mountain Rd., West Suffield, CT 06093.



To leave online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







David F. Colson, 79, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Evelyn (Jasmanicki) Colson, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion, Enfield with his loving family by his side.Born Nov. 20, 1939, in Springfield, he was one of ten children of the late William and Hazel (Egan) Colson and had lived in West Suffield all his life. David served with the Army National Guard for six years. Before his retirement, had worked as a machinist 50 years with United Gear. He enjoyed camping, riding his tractor, cutting wood, snowmobiling, and collecting all sorts of trinkets, but most of all, spending time with his five grandchildren.Beside Evelyn, his wife of 57 years, he is survived by a son, Wayne Colson and his wife, Dennise of Southwick, Massachusetts; a daughter, Jennifer Rusczyk and her husband, James, of West Suffield; five grandchildren, Billy and Brett Colson, Gabrielle, McKenzie and Jami Rusczyk; and his Shih Tzu, Pasha. He was predeceased by his nine siblings.His family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jaykumar Thumar and his team at Enfield Radiology and the staff at Parkway Pavilion, especially therapists Cathy and Lauren and the staff at Bronson Rehab Unit at Baystate Noble Hospital. His family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Family asks that those who attend the services dress in casual attire. Burial will be in West Suffield Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Suffield Congregational Church, 1408 Mountain Rd., West Suffield, CT 06093.To leave online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 15 to July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close