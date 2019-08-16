David G. Cramer, 92, of Manchester, died peacefully in his sleep July 29, 2019.
Dave, the son of Alice and Paul F. Cramer, was born June 16, 1927, in Portland. Dave proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee during World War II. Dave worked in real estate, trained and loved horses, and was a vitamin "guru."
Dave leaves to mourn his passing his loving daughter, Susan Tyler, "Daddy's little girl;" his special friends, Peter Daniels, Susan Hicks, Beth Holcomb, Karen Levesque; his Adams Street Dunkin Donuts friends in Manchester; and his LA Fitness friends.
Dave was a soft-spoken, thoughtful, and caring man, a good father, son, brother, and uncle. He was kind to all.
In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sweet grandson, Lance Tyler, whom he adored; and his siblings.
Dave will be laid to rest with military honors at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019