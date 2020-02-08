It is with great sadness that the family of David George Cheney announces his passing after a brief illness on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 79 years.
David will be remembered by his partner, Sheri Arseneault; his children Art, Shari, Patrick, and Dianne; his sisters and brother, Judy, Cynthia, and Kenneth; he will also be fondly remembered by his 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his many dear friends. David was predeceased by his daughter, Ann; his sister, Sandra; and his daughter, Ann Marie Clifford.
Dave had a passion for woodworking and politics. He started this journey as a young adult serving his country and community when he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and continued to help others by serving as a town council man for the town of Enfield and joining and actively participating in organizations like the Jaycee's and Melha Shriners Legion of Honor. He also was active in the food service industry for many years. He was most notably, owner of the High Street Deli Delight, in Enfield.
A military committal service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, at 2:45 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemeteries, 1390 Main St. Agawam, MA 01001.
Memorial donations in the memory of David may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020