Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Comptois. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





David was born on Feb. 9, 1941, in Springfield, a son of the late Louis G. and Minnie V. (Osper) Comptois, and grew up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he resided until moving to Enfield in 1966. He was very proud of obtaining his bachelor's degree in engineering from Western New England University, attending classes at night while working days at Pratt & Whitney aircraft, where he was employed until his retirement in 1999, after 35 years of service. David enjoyed monthly luncheons with retired friends from Pratt & Whitney, loved traveling with his brother especially to the Reno Air Races in Nevada, renovating his home, gardening, and model trains.



David is survived by his loving daughter, Michele Canevari, and her husband, John, of Enfield; his two beloved grandchildren, Rachel Canevari of Enfield and John Canevari and his wife, Lauren, of Higganum; and his cherished and adored great-granddaughter, Sadie Canevari. He was blessed with his caregiver and friend, Dimitri Chaduneli; and he leaves behind many caring neighbors and friends. Besides his parents, David was also predeceased by three children, David, Kristen, and Richard J. Comptois, and his brother, Richard L. Comptois.



A private graveside service for David will be at the convenience of the family in St. Brigid Cemetery, Millbury, Massachusetts.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104.



To leave an online condolence message go to



www.brownememorialchapels.com



David J. Comptois, 78, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home.David was born on Feb. 9, 1941, in Springfield, a son of the late Louis G. and Minnie V. (Osper) Comptois, and grew up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he resided until moving to Enfield in 1966. He was very proud of obtaining his bachelor's degree in engineering from Western New England University, attending classes at night while working days at Pratt & Whitney aircraft, where he was employed until his retirement in 1999, after 35 years of service. David enjoyed monthly luncheons with retired friends from Pratt & Whitney, loved traveling with his brother especially to the Reno Air Races in Nevada, renovating his home, gardening, and model trains.David is survived by his loving daughter, Michele Canevari, and her husband, John, of Enfield; his two beloved grandchildren, Rachel Canevari of Enfield and John Canevari and his wife, Lauren, of Higganum; and his cherished and adored great-granddaughter, Sadie Canevari. He was blessed with his caregiver and friend, Dimitri Chaduneli; and he leaves behind many caring neighbors and friends. Besides his parents, David was also predeceased by three children, David, Kristen, and Richard J. Comptois, and his brother, Richard L. Comptois.A private graveside service for David will be at the convenience of the family in St. Brigid Cemetery, Millbury, Massachusetts.Memorial donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104.To leave an online condolence message go to Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.