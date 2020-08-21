David J. Ferreira Sr., 74, of Milford, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.He was the beloved husband of the late Antonia Rosanna "Toni" (Orefice) Ferreira. They were very happily married for 44 years before her passing in 2016.Dave was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Rumore) Ferreira. He attended St. John the Baptist Grammar School in Ludlow, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, Class of 1963, where he was captain of the men's soccer team. He attended Marquette University in Wisconsin, where he also played soccer. Dave received his bachelor's degree from Western New England College in Springfield, where he also obtained his MBA. He later became involved with the alumni association and served as president for many years.Dave spent most of his professional life working in the insurance industry and financial services. He held numerous leadership positions at John Hancock, Mass Mutual, Sun Life of Canada, and Mass Casualty Insurance Company, moving him and his family from Enfield to Milford, Massachusetts. He later began a successful career working as an independent insurance and investment advisor with the establishment of the David J. Ferreira Insurance & Investments, located in Milford. He was very dedicated to his clients and proud of the fact that he still went into the office every day. Dave was a chartered life underwriter and a registered health underwriter, along with other professional designations.Notably, Dave was a Vietnam War veteran having served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of sergeant. Dave was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also a longstanding member of both the Milford Lions Club in Milford and the Knights of Columbus, Washington Irving Council #50 in Enfield.Most important to Dave were his family, faith, and friends. He was a fun-loving, charismatic man who loved to joke and make people smile. Being with his family made him the happiest. He enjoyed and looked forward to all family gatherings, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations. Dave was a patriarchal center in our large, loving Italian-Portuguese family. He was quite sociable and very involved in his community. You could find Dave weekly at St. Mary's Sunday Mass, on the golf course, and at the Café Sorrento. Dave loved the beach, trips to Saratoga, traveling to the Caribbean, family vacations in Maine and, in his younger years, at Hampton Beach. He was an avid golfer and an enthusiast of all sports. He passionately cheered on his grandchildren's athletic teams and rooted for Boston sports teams, particularly the New England Patriots. Dave's favorite pastimes included cooking, watching old Western movies, playing cards, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and doing his newspaper crosswords.Dave is survived by his two adoring children, Diana Landry and her husband, Donald, of Enfield and David J. Ferreira Jr. and his wife, Tracy, of Milford, Massachusetts; four very special grandchildren: Caroline Landry, Carly Ferreira, Jack Landry, and Jake Ferreira; three loving siblings, Nancy, wife of David Kowalczyk of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Elizabeth (Betty), wife of Gus Gillberg, of Holden, Massachusetts, and Michael Ferreira of Ludlow, Massachusetts; and three brothers-in-law, Salvatore Orefice and his wife, Cindy, of Enfield, Vladimiro Orefice and his wife, Norma, of Broad Brook, and Claudio Orefice and his wife, Helene, of Somers. He also leaves many dear nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who always enjoyed Uncle Dave's stories and teasing.His funeral will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress St., Milford, Massachusetts, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main St., Milford, Massachusetts, due to the ongoing renovations at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. The family asks that you go directly to the church for Tuesday's Mass. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Milford, Massachusetts. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.For the complete obituary and the condolence book, please visitStrict social distancing protocols and the use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. The Ferreira family is concerned for the wellbeing of all family members and friends and will respect your decision on whether to attend the services.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The St. Mary's Church Renovation Fund, c/o St. Mary's Church Offices, 17 Winter St., Milford MA 01757 or to The Milford Lions Club, P.O. Box #639, Milford, MA 01757.