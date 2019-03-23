David J. McAdam Sr., 77, of Manchester, husband of Margaret "Peggy" (Reynolds) McAdam died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. McAdam Sr..
Born in Manchester to Stephen and Helen (Murry) McAdam, he worked for the Park and Recreation Department for the Town of Manchester for many years.
Besides his wife, David is survived by his sons, David McAdam Jr. of Manchester and Sean McAdam and his wife, Marilyn of Manchester; and a special nephew, Daniel McAdam. He was predeceased by his brothers Stephen, Jack, and Rick McAdam.
Funeral services will be private.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester has care of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019