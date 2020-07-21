David J. Rondeau, 65, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the West Haven VA HospitalHe was the son of the late Raymond and Muriel (Joly) Rondeau. Born on Dec. 1, 1954, in New Haven, he grew up in Enfield. After graduating from A I Prince, he enlisted into the USMC serving from 1974 to 1978. He retired from Enfield Testing after years of service.He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Rondeau and granddaughter Lily Nickerson both of Enfield; and his son, Daniel Rondeau of Enfield; he also leaves behind his sisters, Jean Fuller and her husband, Doug, and Linda Fuller all of Enfield; and a brother, Donald Rondeau of Enfield.Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Bacon Funeral Home, 71 Prospect St., Willimantic. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windham. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073.To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit