1/1
David J. Sallstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Sallstrom, 55, of Tolland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Hartford, the son of Malte Sallstrom of St. James City, Florida, and the late Betty (Sansone) Slabysz, David lived in Tolland all his life. He was a graduate of Tolland High School, Class of 1982. He was a self-employed painter. David loved nature and spending time at Del-Aire Camping Resort in Tolland.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Amber Sallstrom of Stafford Springs; his granddaughter, Amelia Bobskill of Stafford Springs; the love of his life, Annie Bennett of Willington; his brother, Carl Sallstrom and his wife, Linda, of Tolland; three stepbrothers, Ron Jackman and his wife, Lori, and Michael and Donald Jackman; and his stepmother, Christine Sallstrom of St. James City.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Manchester Church of Christ, 595 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Manchester Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved