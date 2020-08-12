David J. Sallstrom, 55, of Tolland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.Born in Hartford, the son of Malte Sallstrom of St. James City, Florida, and the late Betty (Sansone) Slabysz, David lived in Tolland all his life. He was a graduate of Tolland High School, Class of 1982. He was a self-employed painter. David loved nature and spending time at Del-Aire Camping Resort in Tolland.In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Amber Sallstrom of Stafford Springs; his granddaughter, Amelia Bobskill of Stafford Springs; the love of his life, Annie Bennett of Willington; his brother, Carl Sallstrom and his wife, Linda, of Tolland; three stepbrothers, Ron Jackman and his wife, Lori, and Michael and Donald Jackman; and his stepmother, Christine Sallstrom of St. James City.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Manchester Church of Christ, 595 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit