Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Parish 446 Mountain Road Suffield , CT

David James Benoit, age 78 entered eternal life on Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in St. Albans, Vermont, on May 31, 1941, he was the son of the late Earl and Loretta Benoit.



David is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sandra (Robichaud) Benoit; his son, Bruce Benoit, and wife Nikki; daughter Tracey Oliveri and husband David; son Todd Benoit; and his grandchildren, Colby, Dominic, and Zachary. He also leaves his sisters, Barbara Fetzner, Joan Bean, Diane Bay, Debbie Guinan, and brothers Ted and Dick Benoit. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Bombard. David also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends he considered family.



Dave served 4 years in the U.S. Marines before working as an autobody repairman for more than 40 years. He had a passion for restoring old cars and loved cruising with his friends. In his earlier years he was an avid hunter and spent much of his time hunting with his lifelong friend, Jeep DeLorge. Dave was a gifted artist who was inspired by his surroundings and scenery from New England to Florida where he spent the last 10 years creating beautiful sketches and paintings. Dave was a die-hard Red Sox and Patriots fan.



The family would like to thank The Legacy House in Ocala for the care they provided during Dave's illness.



A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sacred Heart Parish, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory can be made to Hospice of Marion County (Legacy House) at



www.hospiceofmarion.com



For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit



www.robertsfuneralhome.com







