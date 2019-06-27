David John Nauer, 81, of Manchester passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born in Peoria, Illinois on Oct. 11, 1937, son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Stout) Nauer. He lived there until he joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years. After the Navy he moved to California where he attended San Jose State College obtaining his teaching degree. He taught eighth grade earth science at Bret Harte Middle School until he retired in 2002. He was married to his loving wife, Pat in 1988.
He is survived by Pat; her daughter, Michelle Warner; and granddaughter Amanda Haddad.
David was a kind, loving, caring man who brought his great sense of humor in life to all who knew him.
All are welcome to attend a service on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. in the Garden Room at Concordia Lutheran Church, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 27 to July 1, 2019