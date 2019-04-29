Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Jan. 23, 1961, in Manchester, one of five children of the late Donald and L. Audrey (Waddell) Knofla. David was raised in Manchester, attended local schools, and had been a lifelong resident. He was formerly employed with Craft Pool & Spa in Glastonbury until retiring due to his health. He was a former parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester. David enjoyed fishing and was well known as an avid handyman.



In addition to his wife Tanja, he is survived by his son, Ian Knofla of Manchester; his three siblings, John Hackett and his wife, Margaret, of Manchester, Tracy Knofla and her spouse, Karen Anderson, of Guilford, and Amory Lanciano and her husband, David, of Manchester; his niece, Elizabeth Hackett and her fiancé, Ben Krantz; two nephews, Andrew and Kevin Lanciano; and his in-laws, Gloria Gannon and John Mazurek. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Andrew John Knofla.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, Friday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in East Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to the L. Audrey Knofla Scholarship, c/o Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



