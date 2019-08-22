Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Larkum Nelson, 78, of Vernon, beloved husband for 51 years of Paula (Adams) Nelson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Rockville Hospital.



Born in Hartford Feb. 15, 1941, he was raised in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1959. After high school he continued his education at Boston University and received a bachelor's in biology in 1963. He returned to Manchester and enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve during the Vietnam War. David trained as a pilot and was self-taught as a mechanic. He was a Headquarters Platoon Leader and Company Executive Officer. He flew reconnaissance missions during Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1966. After his resigning his commission as an officer in the Army, David flew as a commercial pilot for Pan-Am and later took culinary classes at Cape Cod Community College before working in the restaurant business for many years. He then returned to aviation and worked as a flight engineer for Atlas Airlines.



While growing up in Manchester, David was active in Boy Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He later returned to scouting as a Scout Leader and counselor. In his spare time, he worked on cars, and enjoyed vacationing with his family, especially in Cape Cod, and listening to his favorite blues, jazz, and country music while relaxing at his home. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Manchester.



His family will receive friends TODAY, Thursday, Aug. 22, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon.



A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.



Memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, P.O. Box 3, Vernon, CT 06066.



