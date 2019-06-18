Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Mark Peters. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Feb. 3, 1950, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, he was the son of the late Robert J. Peters and Beverly (Kennison) Peters. David worked as a machinist at Pratt & Whitney for over 35 years before retiring in 2008. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, the Minnesota Vikings, and spending time with his family. He lived in Enfield for 30 years and spent many years coaching with the Enfield Girls Softball Association. David was the quirky coach, who never knew a stranger, whether he was wearing funny hats or telling jokes, he loved to make everyone laugh.



David is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, LuAnn (Johnson) Peters; along with four daughters, April (Peters) and Michael Salvas of Enfield, Amber (Peters) and Sebastian Carbone of Wethersfield, Kasey (Peters) and Michael Beninato of Somers, and Kelly Peters and Shawn Byron of Waterbury; six grandchildren, Logan Nunez, Parker and Desmond Salvas, Dylan Dooley, Rachel Beninato, and Rylee Byron; and his brother, Craig Peters of Meriden; and many loving relatives. David is predeceased by his first wife of 18 years, Sharon (Smith) Peters.



Memorial services for David will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A private family burial will be held for David at the Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield.



Memorial donations may be made to My Sisters' Place, 221 Main St., Hartford, CT 06106.



