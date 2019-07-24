Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David S. Flasinski. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Adalbert Church 90 Alden Ave. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Son of Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski, he was born in Springfield July 6, 1968. David grew up in Suffield, and later moved to Enfield where he lived for over 25 years. David was employed as a mechanic and was talented at fixing anything with a motor. He also cherished time spent with his family, sharing his hobbies of shooting and archery with them. David also loved hunting and fishing, and cutting wood to warm the family home.



In addition to his loving wife, Tammy, David is survived by his children, Matthew and Michael Flasinski; his parents, Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski of Suffield; his sister, Joan Flanaghan and her husband, Kevin, of Enfield; and his brothers, Stanley Flasinski Jr. of Enfield and John Flasinski of Ludlow, Massachusetts.



David's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations in memory of David may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



David S. Flasinski, 51, of Enfield, beloved husband of Tammy (Levesque) Flasinski, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.Son of Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski, he was born in Springfield July 6, 1968. David grew up in Suffield, and later moved to Enfield where he lived for over 25 years. David was employed as a mechanic and was talented at fixing anything with a motor. He also cherished time spent with his family, sharing his hobbies of shooting and archery with them. David also loved hunting and fishing, and cutting wood to warm the family home.In addition to his loving wife, Tammy, David is survived by his children, Matthew and Michael Flasinski; his parents, Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski of Suffield; his sister, Joan Flanaghan and her husband, Kevin, of Enfield; and his brothers, Stanley Flasinski Jr. of Enfield and John Flasinski of Ludlow, Massachusetts.David's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Donations in memory of David may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.