David S. Flasinski, 51, of Enfield, beloved husband of Tammy (Levesque) Flasinski, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.
Son of Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski, he was born in Springfield July 6, 1968. David grew up in Suffield, and later moved to Enfield where he lived for over 25 years. David was employed as a mechanic and was talented at fixing anything with a motor. He also cherished time spent with his family, sharing his hobbies of shooting and archery with them. David also loved hunting and fishing, and cutting wood to warm the family home.
In addition to his loving wife, Tammy, David is survived by his children, Matthew and Michael Flasinski; his parents, Stanley and Alice (Paulhus) Flasinski of Suffield; his sister, Joan Flanaghan and her husband, Kevin, of Enfield; and his brothers, Stanley Flasinski Jr. of Enfield and John Flasinski of Ludlow, Massachusetts.
David's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of David may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019