He was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Southington, son of Jean Scavotto and the late Carmen Scavotto. He received his undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1971 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1999. David spent over 40 years working in finance. He had a passion for sports, including the New York Yankees and the UConn Huskies.



David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 30 years, Laurie of Winfield; his sons, Nicholas of Chicago, and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Judie, of Winfield; his mother, Jean; and siblings, Maureen Sampl (Bob), Denise Thomson (David), Mark Scavotto (Lynn), Michael Scavotto (Robin), Ann Landry (Bill), Mary Sanderson (Keith), and Robert Scavotto (Alouf); and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of David's life was held on March 16 in Wheaton.



Memorial donations may be made to the Les Turner Foundation to support ALS research. Visit



www.lesturnerals.org



Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020

