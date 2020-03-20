David Scavotto

Guest Book
  • "Laurie, Chuck, Kristy and I are so sorry to hear of Dave's..."
    - Jaye Sykora
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - bill vacala
  • "All of our love and sympathy to the entire Scavotto family!..."
    - Kathleen Mayo
  • "Dave was our friend and neighbor for many years. One of the..."
    - Greg Higgins
  • "Dave was a tremendous friend. Loyal, honest and always made..."
    - Paul and Susan Callaway
Service Information
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL
60187
(630)-668-0027
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellspring Alliance Church
1766 S Blanchard St
Wheaton, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Wellspring Alliance Church
1766 S Blanchard St
Wheaton, IL
Obituary
David Scavotto, formerly of Enfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home in Winfield, Illinois, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Southington, son of Jean Scavotto and the late Carmen Scavotto. He received his undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1971 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1999. David spent over 40 years working in finance. He had a passion for sports, including the New York Yankees and the UConn Huskies.

David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 30 years, Laurie of Winfield; his sons, Nicholas of Chicago, and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Judie, of Winfield; his mother, Jean; and siblings, Maureen Sampl (Bob), Denise Thomson (David), Mark Scavotto (Lynn), Michael Scavotto (Robin), Ann Landry (Bill), Mary Sanderson (Keith), and Robert Scavotto (Alouf); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of David's life was held on March 16 in Wheaton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Les Turner Foundation to support ALS research. Visit

www.lesturnerals.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020
