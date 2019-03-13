Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On March 3, 2019, David W. Amberg, 54, was released from his long struggle with diabetes and joined his grandparents at the banquet of God.



The beloved son of David W. and Antoinette "Chickie" Amberg, David was born in Anchorage, Alaska, June 18, 1964, shortly after the devastating earthquake of 1964. After graduating from George J. Penny High School, East Hartford, David returned to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he proudly served in the Air Force. David was a tender soul with a silly sense of humor who enjoyed outdoor adventures, most especially skiing, racing cars and hockey. His love of planes brought him to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in aviation maintenance management and to Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford. While working at Pratt and Whitney, he was a second-generation engineer and received a master of business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.



His spirit of generosity was showered over his parents; his three sisters, Mercedes McCarthy and her husband, Richard, of Glastonbury, Portia Jean Durbin and her husband, Christopher, of Newton, Massachusetts, Lancia Blatchley and her husband, Patrick, of Hamden; many nieces and nephews, Sienna, Cole, Lily, Liam Durbin, Austin, Ian, Colin McCarthy, Malachi, and Magdalena Blatchley.



Friends may call at St. Christopher Campus of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church hall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Veterans Memorial Field-Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the New England Air Museum, 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, Attn: Ron Katz.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit







