Service Information
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor , CT 06074-3709
(860)-644-2940
Visitation
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor , CT 06074-3709
Funeral service
6:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor , CT 06074-3709
Obituary

David W. Freeman, 50, of South Windsor beloved husband of Melanie (Brown) Freeman, died unexpectedly in Warsaw, Poland, while away on business.



David was born in Southport, England, on March 24, 1969, the son of William Freeman and the late Sheila (Webster) Freeman. David grew up in England. He was a graduate of Cross Hall High School and went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in engineering from Preston Poly Tech. He received a M.B.A. in business management from the Manchester Business School. David started his career as an electrician working on aircraft circuit boards. He worked for Mania Technology, and came to live in the U.S. in 2000, settling in Texas. David was transferred to Connecticut and moved to South Windsor in 2004. Shortly after that he began working for AMK Welding in South Windsor, before taking a job with Lincoln Electric. He was currently working as a Global Business Segment Director with Lincoln Electric. David married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Melanie Brown on June 2, 2000, after being together since 1989. Together they enjoyed raising their family, boating on the Connecticut River and spending time at home. David loved mountain biking, Formula 1 racing, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and traveling around the world. He most enjoyed being home with his family, working in the yard with his best friend (golden retriever, Star), spending time in the pool, and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. He was a generous man who would help anyone, anytime. David was the "life of the party." A kind, caring, loving, and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.



Along with his wife of over 20 years, Melanie, and his father, William; he is survived by his children, Nardia Freeman and her husband, Devin Krichbaum, of New York, Jadyn Freeman, and Brady Freeman, both of South Windsor; his sister, Janet Eddon and her husband, Michael, of England; his grandchildren, Madison, Lucius, and Monroe; and his Auntie, Margaret Kerruich and her husband, Lol, of Scarisbrick, England.



His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor; a funeral service will follow at the funeral home beginning at 6 p.m.



